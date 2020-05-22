Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uzbekistan to liberalise electoral, media law

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:00 IST
Uzbekistan to liberalise electoral, media law
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Uzbekistan plans to liberalize its electoral and media laws, the government said on Friday, in a move that could make its tightly controlled political system more open and reduce Western criticism of its record on democracy and human rights. The resource-rich Central Asian nation of 34 million has been opening up since President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took over in late 2016 following the death of veteran leader Islam Karimov, who had run Uzbekistan with an iron fist for 27 years.

In a draft decree published on Friday for public discussion, Mirziyoyev proposed constitutional amendments that would replace the current majoritarian, winner-take-all system used in parliamentary elections with a mixed system that includes some proportional representation. Uzbekistan is a presidential republic with key powers concentrated in the executive branch, although Mirziyoyev said last year he would seek some decentralization and boost the role of parliament in overseeing the work of the cabinet.

Under the proposed reforms, Uzbekistan, a former Soviet republic, would no longer imprison people convicted of libel and slander. Some journalists and bloggers critical of the authorities have been jailed in the past under these laws. The reforms also involve easing campaign finance regulations by allowing private donations and moving all elections from December - one of the coldest months - to March.

It was unclear whether moving elections to March, if implemented, would slightly shorten or prolong Mirziyoyev's current term, which is due to end in December 2021. Under the constitution, he may run for a second term. Uzbekistan's next parliamentary election is due in 2024.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Karachi mayor says does not expect survivors from crashed plane

There are expected to be no survivors among those on board a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane carrying 99 passengers and crew that crashed into a residential area of Karachi on Friday, the citys mayor Waseem Akhtar told Reuters.At ...

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI)

Mumbai, May 22 PTI SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER kg 47045.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 46911.00PURE GOLD 99.9 47100.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...

Centre, states to incur Rs 12k cr revenue loss in FY21 on lower coal, mineral consumption: Report

The Centre and key mineral producing states are likely to incur a revenue loss of up to Rs 12,000 crore in FY21 due to lower coal and mineral consumption during the coronavirus lockdown, a report said on Friday. As per our estimates, the to...

Indian-origin doctor couple set for court fight against UK government over risky guidance on PPE

An Indian-origin doctor couple has initiated judicial review proceedings against the UK government over risky guidance issued on the use of personal protective equipment, such as surgical gowns, across the state-funded National Health Servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020