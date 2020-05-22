Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia attacks BJP-led government, says Rs 20-lakh crore package a cruel joke, no exit strategy from lockdown

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday made a strong attack on the BJP-led government over its handling of the situation created by coronavirus, saying it has no exit strategy from lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement Rs 20 lakh crore package and subsequent details had turned out to be "cruel joke" and the ruling dispensation has embarked on a "wild adventure of so-called reforms including a grand clearance sale of PSUs and repeal of labour laws".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:03 IST
Sonia attacks BJP-led government, says Rs 20-lakh crore package a cruel joke, no exit strategy from lockdown
Congress President Sonia Gandhi in a video conference on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday made a strong attack on the BJP-led government over its handling of the situation created by coronavirus, saying it has no exit strategy from lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement Rs 20 lakh crore package and subsequent details had turned out to be "cruel joke" and the ruling dispensation has embarked on a "wild adventure of so-called reforms including a grand clearance sale of PSUs and repeal of labour laws". In her opening remarks at the meeting of opposition parties through video conferencing, the first such meeting since the lockdown was announced in March, she said "the defining image" of the pandemic has been the lakhs of migrant workers, many with children, walking hundreds of kilometres, without money, food or medicines, desperate to reach their home states.

Leaders of 22 "like-minded" opposition parties including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and NCP leader Sharad Pawar took part in the meeting. BSP and Samajwadi Party did not attend the meeting. Gandhi said India was facing an economic crisis even before the first coronavirus cases were identified and demonetisation and "hasty and flawed" implementation of GST were among its main causes.

"The economic downturn began in 2017-18. Seven quarters of declining GDP growth was no ordinary event; it was unprecedented. Yet, the government carried on with its misguided policies and incompetent governance," she said. Noting that a number of renowned economists had predicted that 2020-21 will end with negative growth of up to minus 5 per cent, she said the "consequences will be catastrophic".

"That the present government has no solutions is worrying, but that it has no empathy or compassion for the poor and vulnerable is heartbreaking," she said. Alleging that "the economy has been gravely crippled", Gandhi said every economist of repute had advised an immediate need for a massive fiscal stimulus.

"The Prime Minister's announcement on May 12 of a grand Rs 20 lakh crore package - and the Finance Minister spelling out its details over the next five days, have turned out to be a cruel joke on the country," she said. Noting that the WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, she said the opposition parties expressed their full support to the government. "Even when the lockdown was imposed on March 24, with barely four hours' notice, all of us supported the decision despite its suddenness and obvious unpreparedness of the government," she said.

Gandhi said the "initial optimism of the Prime Minister that the war against the virus would conclude in 21 days has turned out to be misplaced". "It seems that the virus is here to stay until a vaccine is found. I am also of the view that the government was uncertain about the criteria for lockdowns, nor does it have an exit strategy. Successive lockdowns have yielded diminishing returns. The government also stumbled badly on the testing strategy and the import of test kits. Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to take its toll," she said.

She accused the government of ignoring the poor, agricultural workers, retrenched workers, shopkeepers, large sections of MSMEs as also organised industries. "Apart from the plight of the migrant workers, those who have been cruelly ignored include the 13 crore families in the bottom half of the population, namely - the tenant farmers and landless agricultural workers; the laid-off or retrenched workers and employees; the shopkeepers and the self-employed; the 5.8 crore out of the 6.3 crore MSMEs; and organized industries, including the large businesses, that drive our country's growth," she said.

Accusing the government of ignoring suggestions of opposition, she said many like-minded opposition parties had demanded that cash must be transferred to the poor, free grain must be distributed to all families and that buses and trains must be arranged for the migrant workers to go back to their homes. "We emphasized that wage assistance and wage protection funds must be set up to protect the employees and the employers. Our pleas have fallen on deaf ears," she said.

Gandhi said no consultation had been held with stakeholders on reforms being undertaken. "Far from offering succour and support, the government has embarked on a wild adventure of so-called reforms including a grand clearance sale of PSUs and repeal of labour laws. There is not even a pretence of consultation with stakeholders or debate in Parliament. We deplore these unilateral moves," she said.

Gandhi also alleged that the government has "abandoned any pretence of being a democratic government" and said there is no indication if Parliament or standing committees will be summoned to meet. "All power is now concentrated in one office, the PMO. The spirit of federalism which is an integral part of our Constitution is all but forgotten. There is no indication either if the two Houses of Parliament or the Standing Committees will be summoned to meet," she said.

Gandhi said it is the duty of the opposition to offer constructive criticism and suggestions, and be the voice of the people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tickets for special trains on Rajdhani routes can be bought 30 days in advance, at railway stations

The tickets for the 15 pairs of special trains running on Rajdhani routes will now be available 30 days in advance and can be bought at reservation counters at railway stations. Earlier, the tickets could be booked only on the IRCTC website...

Centre delays decision to ban use of PoP in idol making for one year

By Joymala Bagchi In a much respite to the artisans, the decision to ban the use of plaster of Paris PoP to make Ganapati and Durga idols has been delayed for a year.Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said The decision to ban the ...

EU states vow to respect overflight treaty despite US plans

Ten European Union countries on Friday expressed regret at U.S. plans to withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over more than 30 countries and vowed to uphold the pact, as NATO envoys met to discuss developments...

Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, had a testy exchange with a prominent black radio personality on Friday over his support among black voters and his potential running mate. Charlamagne Tha God pressed Biden on rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020