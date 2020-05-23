Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil minister calls for environmental deregulation while public distracted by COVID

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 04:04 IST
Brazil minister calls for environmental deregulation while public distracted by COVID

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles called on the government to push through further deregulation of environmental policy while people are distracted by the coronavirus pandemic, in a video the Supreme Court ordered released on Friday.

The video of a ministers' meeting surfaced in an investigation of whether President Jair Bolsonaro interfered in appointing leaders of the federal police for personal gain. During the meeting, other ministers spoke, including Salles, with environmental groups saying his remarks prove that the Bolsonaro government is systematically seeking to dismantle environmental protections.

"We need to make an effort while we are in this calm moment in terms of press coverage, because they are only talking about COVID, and push through and change all the rules and simplify norms," Salles said in the video. Deforestation hit an 11-year high last year and has increased 55% in the first four months of the year, compared to a year ago, with environmentalists blaming Bolsonaro's policies.

Bolsonaro has called for development of the Amazon, saying it is necessary to lift people out of poverty and that he is being unfairly demonized by the media. Asked to respond to the video, the Environment Ministry issued a comment from Salles: "I have always defended de-bureaucratization and simplifying norms, in all areas, with good sense and all within the law. The tangle of irrational laws hinders investments, the generation of jobs and, therefore, sustainable development in Brazil."

In the video Salles complained about legal challenges to proposed environmental rule changes, that the government needed legal "artillery" to defend the changes and should bypass Congress. "We don't need Congress. Because things that need Congress, with the mess that is there, we are not going to get passed."

Greenpeace Brasil spokeswoman Luiza Lima said in a statement that "Salles believes that people dying in line at hospitals is a good opportunity to move forward on his anti-environmental project."

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

World Bank approves US$150M loan to promote climate-smart agriculture in Hubei

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Pakistani airliner carrying 99 plunges into Karachi houses

A Pakistan International Airlines Airbus jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded residential district of the city of Karachi on Friday afternoon after twice trying to land at the airport, a witness said.At least 80 people were conf...

Report: Seahawks reach deal with RB Hyde

The Seattle Seahawks and running back Carlos Hyde reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth 4 million, the NFL Networks Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The agreement came after the Seahawks contract talks with running ba...

Brazil minister calls for environmental deregulation while public distracted by COVID

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles called on the government to push through further deregulation of environmental policy while people are distracted by the coronavirus pandemic, in a video the Supreme Court ordered released on Fr...

Report: NHL executive board to approve 24-team proposal

The executive board of the NHL Players Association is expected to approve a playoff format featuring 24 teams in a conference-based setup, TSNs Bob McKenzie reported on Friday. McKenzie reported that despite Thursdays conference call gettin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020