DMK leader R S Bharathi held for alleged remarks against community

DMK's Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi was arrested on Saturday for his alleged disparaging remarks made against a particular community a few months ago, police said. The DMK Organisation Secretary alleged that he was being targeted for trying to expose instances of corruption in the AIADMK-led government.

The 73-year-old senior party leader was picked up from his house this morning for allegedly making the comments against a particular community, with a case being filed against him recently. Bharathi said his remarks made at a DMK meeting in February had been "twisted" and said it was not reported in any newspaper while "some in the social media carried out a campaign against me." Speaking to reporters here, he said he had "responded" to the issue then in the media and more than 100 days had passed off since then.

"Today they come to arrest me," he said and claimed he was being targeted for exposing certain corruption issues in the government..