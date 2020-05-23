Left Menu
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh stopped from visiting cyclone-affected areas

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 12:26 IST
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was on Saturday stopped by police from visiting the cyclone-ravaged areas of the South 24 Parganas district, triggering a war of words between the saffron party and the ruling TMC. Ghosh was on his way to Canning and Basanti, two of the many areas of the district affected by cyclone Amphan, to distribute relief materials.

His car was stopped by the police at Dhalai bridge near Garia area of the district. "I don't know why I have been stopped from visiting the cyclone-affected areas. The TMC leaders are visiting these places and distributing relief materials. The police are not stopping them. The rule only changes for the BJP leaders," Ghosh said.

His comment came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced advance assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the cyclone-hit state and an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Ghosh threatened to organize a sit-in if he was not allowed to go to the affected areas.

"If the state government wants to pursue relief politics, they should get ready for a befitting reply from our workers," he said. The BJP workers accompanying Ghosh had a mild scuffle with the police personnel, and they pushed the men in uniform to pave the way for the vehicle of the party's state president.

When contacted, the police declined to comment. Kolkata Mayor and state minister Firhad Hakim wondered why the state BJP was keen on doing politics over the distribution of relief materials.

Ghosh had on Friday demanded that the assistance should be credited to the bank accounts of the people, affected by cyclone Amphan, to avoid siphoning of money.

