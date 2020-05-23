COVID-19: Maha CM, NCP chief meet to discuss situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state. This was the third meeting on the issue between the two leaders in the last eight days.

The NCP tweeted that its Maharashtra unit chief and the state water resources minister Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta too were present. The meeting took place after Raut met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier in the day, which a Raj Bhavan statement described as a "courtesy call".

"A review of the current situation in Maharashtra was taken during the meeting. Mumbai and Thane in particular have seen more cases. The arrangements made there (to tackle the disease) were reviewed," Patil told reporters after the meeting. He also said the state government has set up large scale hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Pawar has been insisting on resumption of economic activities in a phased manner and also restarting road transport within the state. The NCP patriarch has also been insisting on holding dialogue with industrialists and experts to increase imports, exports and inland shipping.

As on Friday, Maharashtra has 44,582 COVID-19 cases, and 1,517 deaths from the infection, both figures the highest in the country..