Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday praised actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown. The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permission from different state governments.

Tagging a tweet by Sood in which he asked a migrant to share his number so that he can arrange for his travel back home, Irani said: "I've had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood and celebrated your rise as an actor, but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need."