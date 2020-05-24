Adviser Cummings enters UK PM's Downing Street residence - Sky News reporter

Adviser Cummings enters UK PM's Downing Street residence - Sky News reporterReuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:34 IST
Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings, facing mounting calls to resign over a journey he made during the coronavirus lockdown, was seen entering the prime minister's Downing Street residence on Sunday morning, a Sky News reporter said on Twitter.
It is "only a matter of time" before Johnson asks Cummings to quit, ITV's political editor Robert Peston cited a "very senior member of the government" as saying.
