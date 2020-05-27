Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRCP govt's 1-year rule wrecked all sections of Andhra: Naidu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:31 IST
YSRCP govt's 1-year rule wrecked all sections of Andhra: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu launched a blistering attack on the YSRCP government on Wednesday, saying it had put Andhra Pradesh in a bankrupt situation and wrecked all sections of the state. Stating that the one year of the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy government was a "painful year", Naidu said major projects like the Polavaram and a new state capital remained incomplete, and new taxes were imposed on the common people.

The former chief minister blamed the YSR Congress Party for allegedly targeting to eliminate the TDP cadres and their businesses physically and financially by implicating them in "false cases", and putting them in jail "without reason or fault". "YSRCP government's one-year rule has wrecked all sections of Andhra Pradesh politically, socially and financially, thus pushing the state economy into an irrecoverable, bankrupt situation," he said.

Naidu was addressing a two-day annual political conclave, 'Digital Mahanadu', via a digital platform and it was attended by over 14,000 TDP leaders and 25,000 activists, a party statement said. According to Naidu, the YSRCP government had not completed a single irrigation project. Even the mega Polavaram project, of which 70 per cent of work was completed during the TDP regime, has been stalled and stuck in legal hurdles in the court.

The YSRCP-led government completes one year this month after coming to power in May last year by sweeping both the assembly and Lok Sabha polls. The TDP leader called on his party cadres to strive hard with self-confidence to overcome the "present unforeseen political hurdles" to protect the interest of people and future generations.

He blamed the government's "retrogressive policies" that led to flight of investments and industries from the state, eventually causing huge loss of job opportunities to workers, youth and other sections. The proposed Adani Data Centre, Reliance Electronics and other industries have moved out of the state, Naidu said.

On the face-off over sharing of the Krishna river water between the state and Telangana, Naidu suggested that the differences should be sorted to tap water resources for the benefit of people of both the states. Regarding the building of Amaravati capital city, the TDP supremo said stalling the work had affected farmers who had sacrificed their land for the project. Farmers are now protesting braving hot summer amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

He accused the YSRCP leaders of looting public money through sand, cement, mines and liquor scams, as well as corruption scandals in Srisailam, Simhachalam and Kanakadurga temples. That apart, the ruling party also imposed an additional burden of Rs 50,000 crore on the people in the form of new taxes and hike in power tariff and liquor prices, Naidu added.

He urged his party cadres to fight back "anti-development and retrogressive forces" in the state, and bring back its "past glory". PTI LUX HMB.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: NBC fines three radio stations over broadcasting invariable content on COVID-19

The National Broadcasting Commission NBC of Nigeria has fined three radio stations over the broadcast of invariable content on COVID-19 and also sanctioned 28 others for other violations against the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, according to a...

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased out in parts of Srinagar

Authorities in Srinagar on Wednesday eased out coronavirus-related restrictions in some parts of the city for public convenience pursuant to containment efforts yielding desired results, an official said. The District Disaster Management Au...

COVID-19: Nationwide tally crosses 1.5 lakh; Delhi sees record spike

Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 1.53 lakh on Wednesday with more than 6,000 new cases getting detected across states, but the government said the recovery rate has improved further to cross 42 per cent. The death toll also rose further. In i...

South African Airways can still be saved with funding - administrators

South African Airways SAA can still be saved if it gets the necessary funding, the state-owned airlines administrators said on Wednesday, adding they were talking to the government about a potential restructuring. The comments in a letter t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020