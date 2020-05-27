Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter's fact-check label prompts Trump threat to shut down social media companies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:48 IST
Twitter's fact-check label prompts Trump threat to shut down social media companies
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies for stifling conservative voices, a day after Twitter attached a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact check the president's claims. Without offering evidence, Trump again accused such platforms of bias, tweeting: "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen."

The president, a heavy user of Twitter with more than 80 million followers, added: "Clean up your act, NOW!!!!" Trump's threat to shut down platforms like Twitter Inc and Facebook was his strongest yet within a broader conservative backlash against Big Tech.

Shares of both companies fell. Twitter for the first time added fact-check labels on Trump tweets after he made unsubstantiated claims on Tuesday about mail-in voting. It attached a blue exclamation mark alert to his tweets to warn his claims were false and had been debunked by factcheckers.

In a pair of early morning posts on Wednesday, the Republican president again blasted mail-in ballots. In a third tweet, he threatened "big action" against Twitter. A Twitter spokeswoman declined comment on Trump's tweets. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In recent years Twitter has been tightening its policies amid criticism that its hands-off approach had allowed abuse, fake accounts, and misinformation to thrive. Tech companies have been accused of anti-competitive practices and violating user privacy. Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon are facing antitrust probes by the U.S. Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission, state attorneys general and a U.S. congressional panel.

AUTHORITY OR NOT? It was not immediately clear whether Trump has the authority to shut down the companies.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers, along with the Justice Department, have been considering proposed changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a federal law that largely exempts online platforms from legal liability for the material their users post. Such changes could expose tech companies to more lawsuits or significantly increase their costs.

The White House is considering establishing a panel to review complaints of anti-conservative bias on social media, according to recent news reports. Twitter's dramatic shift on Tuesday prompted Trump to accuse it of interfering in November's presidential election, while its rival Facebook left Trump's post on mail-in ballots untouched on its platform on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition says it downed Houthi drone launched toward Najran

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said its forces intercepted and downed a drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the Saudi border city of Najran on Wednesday, state news agency SPA reported.The coalition said the...

New York governor meets with Trump to push for infrastructure investment

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo met President Donald Trump on Wednesday to press for investment in the nations roads, bridges and railways as U.S. states begin to reopen after the coronavirus outbreak left the economy in tatters. Cuomos visi...

EU pledges 40 billion euros for 'just transition' from fossil fuels

The European Commission has increased five-fold its proposed European Union fund to wean carbon-intensive regions off fossil fuels, with fresh cash from a new recovery fund to help Europes ailing economies rebound after the new coronavirus ...

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib after explosion along M4 highway - ministry

A Turkish soldier was killed in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib on Wednesday after an explosion along the M4 highway, Turkeys Defence Ministry said in a statement.Earlier, Turkeys private Demiroren news agency had reported that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020