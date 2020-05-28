Left Menu
Delhi people forced to abandon social distancing to get water: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:48 IST
The BJP on Thursday charged the AAP government with not addressing the problem of water scarcity in Delhi, claiming people were forced to abandon social distancing and hand hygiene against the coronavirus to get to water tankers. BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that the tanker mafia was operating in the city and people were paying up to Rs10,000 to get water even though the Kejriwal government takes credit for free water supply.

There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party. "The people of Delhi have been so stricken by water problem that they do not even care about social distancing when water tankers arrive and crowds gather to get water," Lekhi told a press conference.

She also showed a video of Indrapuri in Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency, represented by Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha, and charged that people were struggling for water even in the AAP legislator's area. "Delhi government has failed to provide sufficient water to people to even clean hands to avoid the coronavirus infection. People have to wash their hands to avoid infection but they are not able to do this due to lack of water," Lekhi claimed.

Despite the AAP government's promise to provide free water, she alleged, people were paying Rs10,000 per month to the tanker mafia to get the water. "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should break his silence and tell people what action has been taken by his government against tanker mafia in Delhi," she said.

The New Delhi MP expressed concern over the depleting groundwater in the city and suggested the city government work with the Environment Ministry to address this. Lekhi claimed that Rs1,200 crore was provided by the Centre in 2015 to resolve the water shortage but no account of the money or new pipelines laid has been given by the Delhi government.

