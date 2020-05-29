With eye on China, Trump schedules 2 p.m. news conference

With eye on China, Trump schedules 2 p.m. news conferenceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:05 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he would announce actions against China on Friday for its treatment of Hong Kong, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), the White House said.
Trump has been weighing his response to China's move to enact a new security law on Hong Kong, and the United States could impose tariffs, limit visas, or enact other economic penalties.