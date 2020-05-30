Left Menu
PM Modi's tenure full of historic achievements: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first anniversary of his government's second term.

Updated: 30-05-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first anniversary of his government's second term. He described the second term of PM Modi as "historic" and claimed that that the ruling government has corrected many "historic wrongs."

"I heartily congratulate the country's popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful one year of Modi 2.0. It has been full of historic achievements. I am confident that under your vision and decisive leadership, India will continue to move towards in the progressive direction." "Modi Ji has not only rectified many historical wrongs during these six years' tenure but also has laid the foundation of a self-reliant India, which is progressing on the path of development by bridging the gap of six decades. This six-year term is an example of parallel coordination, welfare for the poor and economic reforms," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Home Minister further said, "The reflection of honest leadership and tireless hard work, the unwavering faith of the people of India in Prime Minister Modi is rarely seen in the world. I salute the people of India for electing the Modi government and becoming co-partners in the achievements." Shah also extended his gratitude to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for spreading the word of the party's achievements and its welfare schemes in the last six years.

"On this historic day, I thank crores of hardworking BJP workers - our messengers - who have been going door to door for the last six years to spread the word of the party's achievements and its public welfare schemes. I thank them whole heartedly for their immense hard work and sacrifice," he said. (ANI)

