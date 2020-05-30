Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRCP govt should respect constitutional institutions: TDP Chief

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday advised the YSRCP government to "respect the autonomy" of the constitutional institutions like the State Election Commission (SEC).

ANI | Amaravati (Telangana) | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:43 IST
YSRCP govt should respect constitutional institutions: TDP Chief
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday advised the YSRCP government to "respect the autonomy" of the constitutional institutions like the State Election Commission (SEC). In a statement, Naidu said, "the ruling party should open its eyes at least now and stand by the oath that it had taken for upholding the Constitution."

"The YSRCP Government should stop its vengeful attitude and anti-people policies. There should be no activities that would undermine and cripple society," he added. The TDP national president welcomed the High Court judgment that facilitated the continuation of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar till completion of his full term.

He was of the view that the state government should rise above "narrow-minded considerations" of partiality and bias. "The focus should be shifted to proper administration in the interests of the people. YCP should remember it is a democracy but not a fascist state to allow misrule at the whims and fancies of an individual," Naidu said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said demonstrators protesting the death of a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever...

UK government authorises return of live sport

The British government has approved the return of domestic competitive sport behind closed doors from June 1. Major professional competitions have been shut down since March because of the coronavirus.But Culture, Media and Sport Secretary ...

Special court adjourns hearing on UP Cong chief's bail plea

A special court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallus bail plea till June 1 after the prosecution submitted that the investigation was ongoing. Lallu, arrested on May 20 for alleged forgery of...

Virus: Revoke transfer of cop who spoke to me, says Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded that the transfer of a policeman who had spoken to him about lack of personal protection kits amid the coronavirus outbreak be revoked. A video that went viral on social media showed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020