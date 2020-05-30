23 more test positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, tally reaches 77

Twenty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh over the past two days, raising the total number of those infected with deadly virus in the Union Territory to 77, a Ladakh Health Department official said on Saturday. While 18 positive COVID-19 cases were reported from Kargil, five others are from Leh district, the official said. “Out of the three coronavirus positive cases detected on Saturday, two were from Leh and one from Kargil," he said, adding those tested corona-positive in Leh were two students, belonging to Chuchot Yokma and Phyang and returning from Delhi.

The person whose test report was found positive in Kargil was a close contact of an already positive case, the official added. Of the total cases in the region, 43 have already been cured and discharged from hospitals, the official said, adding there are 34 active cases -- 27 in Kargil and seven in Leh - at present and the condition of all of them is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, local employees of the Union Territory have contributed their one-day salary each amounting to over Rs 2.76 crore to PM CARES account to fight the pandemic, he added..