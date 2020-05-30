Mamata Banerjee borrowing money to run West Bengal: BJP

The Trinamool Congress government is borrowing money to run the state and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a package for relief operations in Cyclone Amphan-hit areas without getting proper information from districts, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said on Friday. The state government has taken an overdraft of at least Rs 1,500 crore, Ghosh told a press conference.

"We heard that the chief minister announced a package of Rs 6,500 crore. The government is being run on borrowed money. From where will it get Rs 6,500 crore?" he said. Banerjee said on Friday said the state government is releasing Rs 6,250 crore for relief operations in the areas affected by the cyclone that claimed 98 lives in the state.

"If the state government does not have money, how the chief minister is announcing packages? Is it only meant for speaking to the media?" Ghosh asked. He alleged that the chief minister announced a package though the government is yet to collect information of devastation from the affected districts.

On the occasion of the completion of the Narendra Modi governments one year in its second phase, the BJP leader said that the nation is feeling safe and secure under the prime minister. The Centre has taken steps to protect the country's borders and "No terrorist activity has taken place except a few stray incidents", he said.

During the lockdown, Ghosh said, the prime minister has arranged free ration for the people of the country which was to be distributed by state governments.