Make SEZs like those in Shenzhen, China to make India self-reliant: Mayawati to Centre, UP govt

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that the centre and Uttar Pradesh government should try to develop special economic zones like that at Shenzhen in China to make India self-reliant. "The centre and the Uttar Pradesh government should try to become self-reliant instead of waiting for the companies to shift base from China. The reason is that there is no facility like the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in India. The roads, water supply, electricity supply and arrangement of accommodation near the workplace as in Shenzhen SEZ are not there in place here," Mayawati tweeted.

"But by providing facilities like Shenzhen Special Economic Zone to Indian entrepreneurs to ensure their use for the production of quality goods, it will become a little easier to develop small and medium industries and make India truly self-reliant," she added. Mayawati further said that the Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in just signing MoUs instead of thinking about helping labourers.

"Instead of providing the necessary effective help to the lakhs of workers who have returned home due to unemployment and lockdown, the deception campaign has started once again by MoU signatures and announcements, etc in UP. Very sad. Without concrete measures of public interest, the problem will become more acute," she tweeted. "It would have been better if the government had told what happened to the old MoUs before signing new MoUs. If the MoU is not just for persuading the public and for photo opportunities, then it is better because millions of workers are waiting for employment at the local level," she added. (ANI)