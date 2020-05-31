BJP leader urges Mamata to convene all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Sunday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss the "worsening" Covid-19 situation in the state. Sinha at a press meet here claimed that the Covid-19 situation in the state will turn out of hand in the state in the next three months and demanded that the CM immediately convene an all party meeting.

Sinha released copies of his letter addressed to the CM containing 10 points. He called upon Banerjee to seek the cooperation of everyone in this battle.

"Please seek the cooperation of everyone. Please announce there will be no politics for the next three months. If you become constructive, if you don't indulge in politics, others will follow you," Sinha said.

Alleging the ruling dispensation has kept Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the dark about the present situation, the senior BJP leader urged Banerjee to "sit with the Governor to discuss the crisis triggered by Covid-19 and cyclone Amphan and take Raj Bhavan into confidence." Sinha also called upon Banerjee to seek more cooperation from the Centre to tide over the dual crisis of novel coronavirus and Amphan. "By cooperation, I am not referring to financial help, I mean total cooperation," he said.

Alleging there was rising dissent among the lower level policemen in the present corona situation, he said "the CM is trying to crush dissent among police force by some top cops who are trusted by her. This will backfire unless she takes initiative to address grievances of police rank and file." Sinha urged Banerjee to take the support of religious and charitable organizations in relief and rescue measures.