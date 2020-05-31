Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader urges Mamata to convene all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 22:18 IST
BJP leader urges Mamata to convene all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Sunday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss the "worsening" Covid-19 situation in the state. Sinha at a press meet here claimed that the Covid-19 situation in the state will turn out of hand in the state in the next three months and demanded that the CM immediately convene an all party meeting.

Sinha released copies of his letter addressed to the CM containing 10 points. He called upon Banerjee to seek the cooperation of everyone in this battle.

"Please seek the cooperation of everyone. Please announce there will be no politics for the next three months. If you become constructive, if you don't indulge in politics, others will follow you," Sinha said.

Alleging the ruling dispensation has kept Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the dark about the present situation, the senior BJP leader urged Banerjee to "sit with the Governor to discuss the crisis triggered by Covid-19 and cyclone Amphan and take Raj Bhavan into confidence." Sinha also called upon Banerjee to seek more cooperation from the Centre to tide over the dual crisis of novel coronavirus and Amphan. "By cooperation, I am not referring to financial help, I mean total cooperation," he said.

Alleging there was rising dissent among the lower level policemen in the present corona situation, he said "the CM is trying to crush dissent among police force by some top cops who are trusted by her. This will backfire unless she takes initiative to address grievances of police rank and file." Sinha urged Banerjee to take the support of religious and charitable organizations in relief and rescue measures. PTI SUS RG RG

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for media and entertainment industry in view of COVID-19

Ahead of Unlock 1, the Maharashtra government-issued standard operating procedure SOP, including a list of general guidelines for the media and entertainment industry in view of COVID-19. The guidelines include sanitisation of offices prior...

Mexico's Libre Abordo announces bankruptcy, termination of swap with Venezuela

Mexico-based company Libre Abordo said on Sunday it was bankrupt and that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had terminated an oil-for-food agreement that had allowed the firm to supply water trucks in exchange for millions of barrels of V...

Israeli police probe false claims in case against PM's wife

Israeli police on Sunday said they were investigating whether two employees at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus official residence gave false testimony in a civil case against his wife, Sara Netanyahu reportedly in order to help her fend...

Soccer-Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

Valencia have criticised Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his sides Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Gasperini told Italian newspaper ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020