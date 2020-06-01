Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan recall vote stirs acrimony, brings new problems for KMT

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 01-06-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 09:08 IST
Taiwan recall vote stirs acrimony, brings new problems for KMT

A recall vote for a high-profile mayor is stirring political acrimony in Taiwan, with accusations of voter intimidation and official interference, and could bring new problems for the main opposition party, already reeling from losing January elections. The Kuomintang (KMT) soundly lost the presidential and parliamentary polls. Since then, under a youthful new leader, Johnny Chiang, it has tried to rethink its unpopular policy of seeking closer ties with China.

Now it faces further headaches if its defeated presidential candidate, Han Kuo-yu, loses a recall vote for mayor of the southern city of Kaohsiung, a major port whose leadership post he unexpectedly won in late 2018. On Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets there in a rally against Han, vowing to "reclaim Kaohsiung" and urging people to recall him in the vote on Saturday.

Han and the KMT have called on people to boycott the vote, which the election commission approved after a petition organised by WeCare Kaohsiung, a civic group. "Please, good friends who support Han Kuo-yu, don't vote on June 6, and don't attend any political activities," Han wrote on his Facebook page last month.

Han says the government is conspiring with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to kick him out, alleging that the government has scheduled more trains on Saturday so people can vote. The DPP-led government says that is untrue. Han's critics say he lacks interest in the city, pointing to the three-month leave of absence he took from his new mayoral duties to run for president.

Chang Po-yang, one of the recall vote organisers, said Han's defeat would present a "major setback" for the KMT's China policy as well as a rejection of closer ties with China. "If we succeed, it means the Kuomintang's China policy no longer has any market," he told Reuters.

President Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP won January's elections on promises they would stand up to China, which claims Taiwan as its sovereign territory. Meanwhile, Taiwan police say that they will deploy about 500 officers to polling stations after receiving reports that gangsters plan to intimidate people into not voting on Saturday.

The DPP has stepped up its attacks on the KMT's China stance. Premier Su Tseng-chang on Friday accused the Kuomintang of supporting "one country, two systems", China's proposal of autonomy to win Taiwan over.

Hong Kong, which China rules under such a system, is in the midst of protests over a Beijing-imposed security law that critics say would undermine most freedoms. Kuomintang chairman Chiang said this was "standard DPP trickery" to smear the party red, a reference to the colours of China's Communist Party, and that he had repeatedly expressed his opposition to "one country, two systems".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Adani Ports raises Rs 100 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ on Monday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis. The 1,000 non convertible debentures NCDs allotted were of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it s...

Iran says it is ready to continue fuel shipments to Venezuela

Iran will continue fuel shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more supplies, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, despite Washingtons criticism of the trade between the two nations, which are both under U.S. sanctions...

Maintain Home-office Work Balance With Pocket HRMS' New Plans

- Pocket HRMS announces new plans with added features for solving the HR problem of work from home and office MUMBAI, June 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- The year 2020 saw life and work get disrupted completely due to COVID-19. For the past few mon...

Delhi's borders to be sealed for a week, announces Kejriwal

Delhis borders will be sealed for a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday as he sought suggestions from people by Friday to reopen the same. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said people having passes and enga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020