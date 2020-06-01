Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's borders to be sealed for a week, announces Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:46 IST
Delhi's borders to be sealed for a week, announces Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's borders will be sealed for a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday as he sought suggestions from people by Friday to reopen the same. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said people having passed and engaged in essential services will be allowed to enter the national capital.

He said that Delhiites can send their suggestions on the opening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com, and by calling at 1031 by Friday 5 pm. On Sunday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration in Uttar Pradesh had announced that the Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for movement of people to and from the national capital The administration had said that the source of infection in 42 percent of coronavirus cases detected in the district in the last 20 days has been traced to Delhi. Some will say that if people from other states are allowed to enter the city, they will avail services of health facilities in large numbers in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and that Delhiites would not be able to use them, the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also assured that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals to treat COVID-19 positive patients in the city. The Delhi government will implement all the relaxations permitted by the Centre, the chief minister said.

"Barbershops and salons will be allowed to open, but spas will remain closed. All shops will be permitted to open and there will be no restrictions on their functioning," he said. There will also be no restrictions on the number of persons traveling in four-wheelers and two-wheelers, Kejriwal said..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp dispatches 1.12 lakh units of two-wheelers in May

Hero MotoCorp, the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, dispatched 1.12 lakh units of two-wheelers in May while gradually emerging from the countrywide lockdown due to Covid-19. The company scaled-up production in a grad...

Monsoon keeps its date with Kerala; North India likely to receive above normal rainfall

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Monday on its normal onset date, marking the commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. North India is likely to get above normal rainfall, wh...

Barbershops, salons to open in Delhi, spas to remain shut: Kejriwal

After being shut for over two months, barbershops and salons will reopen in Delhi, but spas will remain closed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said while announcing the next-phase of relaxations, even as lockdown in containment zo...

June 3 meeting of parliamentary panel on home affairs deferred

A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs convened on June&#160;3 to discuss the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been deferred after some members expressed their inability to attend it due to travel restrictions, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020