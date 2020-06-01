Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

Facebook Inc and Snap Inc became the latest U.S. companies condemning racial inequality in the United States as violent protests flared up across major cities over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week. The two tech companies stood with Intel Corp, Netflix Inc and Nike Inc in taking a public stance against Floyd's death - voicing concerns about discrimination against African-Americans. Trump, attorney general to meet as U.S. cities smolder amid protests

U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet with his top law enforcement officer behind closed doors on Monday as cities nationwide awoke from a smoldering weekend of violent protests over race and policing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Chaotic demonstrations from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles swelled from peaceful protests - sparked by the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody last Monday - into scenes of violence that drew National Guard troops in at least 15 states and Washington. Sign here first: U.S. salons, gyms, offices require coronavirus waivers

As U.S. businesses reopen after weeks of pandemic lockdowns, many have been posting coronavirus disclaimers or requiring employees and patrons to sign waivers before entering. From hair salons and recreation centers to stock exchanges and wedding photographers, the notices have sprung up across the country, asking guests to acknowledge they might contract a disease that has so far killed over 100,000 Americans. Truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway

A tanker truck drove through thousands of people marching on a Minneapolis highway to protest the death of George Floyd on Sunday before protesters dragged the driver from the cab and beat him, according to a Reuters witness and authorities. It did not appear any of the marchers were injured when the truck raced towards them on I-35, blowing its horn, sending protesters scattering before coming to a stop, according to the witness and a tweet by the Minnesota Department of Public Security (MNDPS). How grab-and-go food chains are adjusting to coronavirus reality

Restaurants devoted mainly to quick bites and drinks are reconfiguring their businesses to limit traffic in tight quarters and maintain coronavirus social distancing. Starbucks Corp, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Peet's Coffee and British bakery-cafe chain Greggs PLC have been forced to rethink how to serve customers quickly while keeping staffers safe and still make enough money to operate. Trump faces election risks in looming Supreme Court ruling on 'Dreamers'

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision expected in the coming weeks on the fate of the young immigrants known as "Dreamers" could cause an election-year headache for President Donald Trump - even if he wins the legal battle. The Republican president in 2017 sought to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama in 2012, but his move was blocked by lower courts. The program grants deportation relief and work permits - but not a path to citizenship - to 649,000 immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children. Fires burn near White House in violent U.S. protests

Fires burned near the White House, stores were looted in New York City and Southern California, and a tanker truck drove into marchers in Minneapolis as the United States struggled to contain chaotic protests over race and policing. National Guard troops were deployed in 15 states and Washington, D.C. in an attempt to quell a sixth night of violence on Sunday. The unrest began with peaceful protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody. Exclusive: Philadelphia's new voting machines under scrutiny in Tuesday's elections

When Pennsylvania holds primary elections on Tuesday, some election security advocates will be watching closely to see if more than 2,000 new voting machines acquired last year by Philadelphia and two other counties perform without glitches. Philadelphia and Northampton counties first used the new “ExpressVote XL” machines in last November's local elections and will deploy them again in the presidential nominating contests and local races on Tuesday. A third county, Cumberland, will use the machines for the first time. U.S. awards new $628 million contract to boost output of potential COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. government on Monday entered into a $628 million contract with drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions to boost manufacturing capacity for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. As drugmakers race to develop vaccines, tests and therapies for COVID-19, the United States is looking to secure manufacturing capacity under its "Operation Warp Speed" program announced in May to accelerate vaccine development. Trump's social media regulation push faces key hurdle at the FCC

U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to regulate social media companies' content decisions may face an uphill battle from regulators who have previously said they cannot oversee the conduct of internet firms. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai did not endorse Trump's proposal on Thursday but said in a written statement "this debate is an important one" and added the FCC "will carefully review any petition for rulemaking."