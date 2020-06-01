Looking at temples or community centres as alternate sites for schools, says MoS HRD Dhotre

By Pragya Kaushika With many educational institutions turned into institutional quarantine centres or isolation facilities amid COVID-19 crisis, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry is planning to approach temples, big landowners and other institutions to begin classes post the lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, MoS HRD Sanjay Dhotre said that parents would be apprehensive on sending their children to the educational institutions where quarantine facilities have been set up which may need proper sanitisation of the premises before the commencement of the classes.For opening schools and colleges, especially in rural areas, the government is looking at alternate sites like temples in the village, Panchayat bhawans or a big facility with wealthy landlords that can be converted into makeshift schools."As we have turned schools and colleges into isolated centres, people will be apprehensive of sending their wards to school. We need to sanitise these centres fully and we are searching for alternates like temples and Panchayat bhawans or rich landlords who have facilities that can be availed for makeshift schools," Dhotre said. "It may take longer than July for government to open schools," he added.

Stressing that the government is still in a planning stage on asking for alternative spaces for schools as social distancing needs to be maintained, Dhotre said, "No decision as of now but we cannot risk the lives of the children. We need to be cautious. At least for one and a half months, we cannot open schools and have to review the situation even after that." He stressed that the guardians of these children are very concerned and the government is working on a strategy on how and when to open schools and colleges.

The minister also highlighted that the government had already launched a TV channel for helping children with their education during the lockdown. (ANI)