New York's Cuomo calls for police reforms in wake of George Floyd's death

New York's Cuomo calls for police reforms in wake of George Floyd's deathReuters | New York | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:40 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday called for a national ban on police use of chokeholds and excessive force as part of a reform of policing following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis a week ago.
"It's not enough to come out and say 'I'm angry, I'm frustrated'," Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus. "The protesters are making a point. But you have to add the positive reform agenda."
