Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York's Cuomo calls for police reforms in wake of George Floyd's death

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:47 IST
New York's Cuomo calls for police reforms in wake of George Floyd's death
Representative image

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday called for a national ban on chokeholds and excessive force by police and said he was concerned violent protests triggered by the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis could hinder New York City's reopening. Cuomo also told a daily briefing that he was worried that demonstrations over the past few nights in response to George Floyd's death could cause a spike in coronavirus infections, setting back efforts to tamp down its spread.

He called on citizens to use this moment of unrest to push politicians to make changes to improve society. He also urged independent investigations of police abuse. Images from overnight showed looters ransacking a pharmacy and breaking into several luxury stores in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan after a day of sometimes tense protests across the city that led to hundreds of arrests.

"It's not enough to come out and say 'I'm angry, I'm frustrated,'" Cuomo said. "The protesters are making a point. But you have to add the positive reform agenda." Cuomo said some of the actions by New York City police officers during the protests were disturbing, citing a video widely shared online that showed a police car driving into a crowd and another showing a demonstrator getting pepper-sprayed.

At the same time, Cuomo railed against people who were exploiting the protests to loot and vandalize, echoing other political leaders in saying that outsiders were in many cases instigating violent acts. He said the violence would play into the hands of people who will use it to argue against progressive change.

"They will try to make it all about criminality, which I believe was a perversion of the protests," Cuomo said. Cuomo said he would discuss with Mayor Bill de Blasio a possible curfew for New York City, such as those imposed in other cities. He said the unrest could complicate the city's plans to start reopening on June 8. De Blasio on Monday said demonstrations had been overwhelmingly peaceful and praised New York Police Department officers, saying he thought they had largely showed restraint.

But the mayor, who has faced criticism for his response to the protests, also condemned some of the NYPD's actions, including an officer drawing his gun on protesters.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak's law minister resigns to represent govt in Supreme Court in case against judge

Pakistans law minister Farogh Naseem on Monday resigned to defend the government in the Supreme Court in a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Naseem, who belongs to Karachi, will appear on behalf of the government that last year filed a ca...

Slovakia takes next steps to ease coronavirus measures

Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, including opening indoor sports centres and pools, as the country with one of the worlds lowest death rates from the outbreak moves ahead with reopening. The government agreed...

Soccer-Serie A teams face two-games a week marathon, season to end Aug 2

Serie A teams will face two-games a week for the rest of the season once the league restarts following the novel coronavirus stoppage, according to the fixture list published on Monday.The league confirmed that it will restart on June 20 an...

CM fund: Rs 23 cr spent on COVID-19, Rs 55 cr on migrant fare

The Chief Ministers COVID-19 Relief Fund in Maharashtra received Rs 342 crore in donations till around mid-May, of which Rs 23.82 crore had been spent on controlling the viruss spread while Rs 55.20 crore went towards facilitating journey o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020