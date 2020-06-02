Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranian professor acquitted of sanctions busting leaves U.S., Zarif says

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 11:33 IST
Iranian professor acquitted of sanctions busting leaves U.S., Zarif says
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

An Iranian professor imprisoned in the United States after being acquitted of stealing trade secrets has left the country and is on his way back to Iran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Hello, friends. Good news. Dr. Sirous Asgari is in the air on a flight back to Iran. Congratulations to his wife and family," wrote Zarif, who urged Washington in March to release Asgari, who he said was one of several Iranian scientists taken "hostage" by the United States. In April 2016, the materials science professor was indicted as U.S. federal prosecutors accused him of stealing trade secrets in violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran. A federal judge in Ohio acquitted Asgari in November and U.S. authorities said earlier last month that the 59-year-old Asgari, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in April, was expected to be deported by the United States once he received medical clearance to leave.

Asgari might be part of a rare prisoner swap between foes Tehran and Washington, whose relations have grown increasingly hostile since 2018 when U.S. President Donald Trump exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on the country that have battered its economy. If a swap goes ahead, Michael White, a U.S. Navy veteran who has been detained in Iran since 2018, is a likely candidate to be exchanged. He was released from prison in mid-March on medical furlough but remains in Iran.

Iran last year freed U.S. citizen Xiyue Wang, who had been held for three years on spying charges, and the United States released Iranian Massoud Soleimani, who faced charges of violating the U.S. sanctions on Iran.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Five Delhi Police personnel from Anand Parbat area test positive for COVID-19

Five personnel of Delhi Police from Anand Parbat area of the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Police officials said on Tuesday. Notably, two Delhi Police personnel died of coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday,...

China buys U.S. soybeans after halt to U.S. purchases ordered -sources

State-owned Chinese firms bought at least three cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Monday, even as sources in China said the government had told them to halt purchases after Washington said it would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong to pun...

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking changing name from India to 'Bharat'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to another day, without giving any date, a petition seeking directions to the Centre to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with Bharat claiming it will instill a sense of pride in our na...

UK lawmakers balk at order to return and end virtual voting

Britains 650 lawmakers are grappling with a question familiar to millions of their compatriots When is it safe to go back to work Members of Parliament, who have largely been working from home while the coronavirus swept Britain, have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020