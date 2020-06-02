Left Menu
PM reviews cyclonic conditions in western coast

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm. Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3

"Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast," the prime minister tweeted. "Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," he said.PTI NAB DVDV

