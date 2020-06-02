PM reviews cyclonic conditions in western coast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm. Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3

"Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast," the prime minister tweeted. "Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," he said.PTI NAB DVDV