EC issues notification for RS election in Arunachal

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for holding election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh on June 19. The seat will fall vacant on June 23.

The notification by the state Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee said the last date of filing nominations has been fixed on June 9 and their scrutiny will be held on June 10. The last date of withdrawal of nominations has been fixed on June 12, the notification said.

The election process will be completed by June 22, the notification said adding, polling will be held in the state legislative assembly from 9 AM to 4 PM if required. Assembly secretary K Habung has been appointed the returning officer by the EC while Assembly joint secretary Agaab Mossang has been appointed the assistant returning officer, the notification said.

Mukut Mithi of the Congress is the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from the northeastern state. The 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly has 41 BJP, seven JD(U), four Congress, four National Peoples Party and one Peoples Party of Arunachal members, besides three independents.