S Tikendra Singh appointed BJP's Manipur unit chief

The BJP on Tuesday appointed its spokesperson Saikhom Tikendra Singh as the new president of the party's Manipur unit. He replaces Kshetrimayum Bhabananda Singh.

The appointment comes into immediate effect, said a letter by BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh. Born in 1952 in a political family in Bishnupur, Singh completed his MA in Philosophy from the Banaras Hindu University in 1973.

He was associated with Jay Prakash Narayan movement during his university days. He was the Associate Professor in Maharaja Bodhachandra College in Imphal but took voluntary retirement from college in 1994 to join the BJP.

He was the general secretary (administration) of the state BJP from 2006 to 2009. Besides being the chief spokesperson of the party's Manipur unit, he was in his latest role the chairman of the BJP's state disciplinary action committee.

Party insiders know him as a good orator who was a dedicated swayam sevak and maintains close contact with Nagpur, the headquarters of RSS..