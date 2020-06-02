PM Modi speaks to US Prez Donald Trump on COVID-19, other issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic among other issues

"Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues," Modi tweeted

The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture, the prime minister said.