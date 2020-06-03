Germany: Doubt if now is right time to change G7 format

Germany: Doubt if now is right time to change G7 formatReuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:49 IST
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday he was not sure whether now was the right time to shake up the format of the Group of Seven after U.S. President Donald Trump said it was a "very outdated group of countries" in its current format.
"I have doubts about whether it makes sense to create another intermediate format," Maas told reporters, adding that it remained to be seen whether it was the right time for such a move.
Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.
- READ MORE ON:
- Heiko Maas
- Donald Trump
- German
- Group of Seven
- Australia
- Russia
- South Korea
- India
ALSO READ
Australia's Qantas to provide in-flight masks but will not leave seats vacant
Australia says it is not in trade war with China
Cricket-Players union slams Cricket Australia's COVID-19 cost-cutting
Australia's coronavirus death toll reaches 100 - local media/Reuters tally
Australian students return to school, Qantas plans return to skies