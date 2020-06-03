Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP BJP leader seeks Sonu Sood's help, Cong takes swipes

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:08 IST
MP BJP leader seeks Sonu Sood's help, Cong takes swipes

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Rajendra Shukla faced barbs from the opposition and trolling after he appealed actor Sonu Sood to help migrant workers from his area who were stuck in Mumbai. Sood has won accolades for arranging transport for migrant workers who are unable to go back home amid the nationwide lockdown for coronavirus.

Shukla, BJP MLA from Rewa, took to Twitter to seek the actor's help to bring back some workers. The BJP leader shared a list of migrants from Rewa and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh who are stuck in Mumbai.

Sood responded positively. "Your migrant brothers will send to you tomorrow Sir, if I ever come to MP, then offer me Poha," the actor tweeted back. Poha is a famous snack, popular in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Shukla later said that 55 of 168 persons stuck in Mumbai could return following his request to Sood.

However, social media users on Wednesday trolled Shukla, pointing out that the BJP is in power at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh but its leader had to seek help from a Bollywood actor. Opposition Congress also targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"This tweet by @rshuklabjp ji (Rajendra Shukla) exposes the bitter truth of MP. See Shivraj ji, former minister and presently BJP MLA from Rewa is unable to trust your government, then he has to take help from actor @SonuSood for the migrant laborers trapped in Mumbai," former MP Congress chief Arun Yadav tweeted. Referring to the state government's promise to bring back every migrant worker, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that Shukla had been a minister for many years in Chouhan-led governments, so he knows the reality of the CM's announcements.

"That is why he sought the help of actor Sonu Sood, not from Shivraj ji, to bring back the stranded workers in Mumbai," he said. Shukla countered that the Centre and the state government has brought lakhs of migrant workers back, but "Congressmen are hiding in their houses".

MP BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said that about six lakh migrants have been brought back by the state government, in which Shukla also played a big role as a member of the BJP's task force on the issue..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says did not ask for protesters to be moved before visit to church -Fox News Radio

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not ask for protesters to be moved before he walked to a partially burned historic church near the White House to pose for photographs with a Bible and top aides.They didnt use tear gas, Trump...

U'khand farmer enters world record books for growing tallest coriander plant

An organic farmer from Ranikhet in Uttarakhand has found his way into the Guinness Book of World Records for growing the tallest coriander plant in the world. Gopal Upreti has grown the 2.16 metre-high plant organically at GS Organic Apple ...

COVID:Maha holds transfer of police personnel on hold for year

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has decided to put on hold transfer of police personnel and officers, in the financial year 2020- 21, a senior police officer has said. Quoting the order issued by the state gover...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Boeing, recovery hopes

A jump in Boeing shares lifted Wall Street on Wednesday, with investors remaining optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest in the country.Boeing Co rose 5.5 and was the top boost to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020