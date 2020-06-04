Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confusion, long lines at some poll sites as eight U.S. states vote during coronavirus pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 01:12 IST
Confusion, long lines at some poll sites as eight U.S. states vote during coronavirus pandemic

Confusion, complaints of missing mail-in ballots and long lines at some polling centers marred primary elections on Tuesday in eight states and the District of Columbia, the biggest test yet of voting during the coronavirus outbreak. The most extensive balloting since the pandemic sparked lockdowns in mid-March served as a dry run for the Nov. 3 general election. It offered a glimpse of the challenges ahead on a national scale if that vote is conducted under a lingering threat from COVID-19.

All of the states voting on Tuesday encouraged or expanded mail-in balloting as a safe alternative during the outbreak, and most sharply reduced the number of in-person polling places as officials struggled to recruit workers to run them. That led to record numbers of mail-in ballots requested and cast in many states, along with complaints over not receiving requested ballots and questions about where to vote after polling places were consolidated.

Pennsylvania and three of the other states voting - Indiana, Maryland and Rhode Island - had delayed their nominating contests from earlier in the year to avoid the worst of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 106,000 people in the United States. Iowa, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and the District of Columbia also voted on Tuesday. "The big story out of Pennsylvania is really voter confusion," said Suzanne Almeida, interim director of government watchdog Common Cause Pennsylvania.

Some polling places in at least four Pennsylvania counties opened late, and some voting machines failed in at least three counties - Philadelphia, Bucks and Lancaster, according to the Pennsylvania Election Protection Coalition voting rights group. Asked about reports of machine failures, Wanda Murren, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of State, said there were "really a very low number of voting machines with problems." She did not provide a specific number.

In Indiana, voting rights groups said they heard from many people who reported they never received the absentee mail ballots they had requested. "That certainly contributed to long lines in Marion County," said Julia Vaughn, policy director for Common Cause Indiana. Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, consolidated its polling places and had only 22 open on Tuesday.

Emily Hodson, an elementary school teacher in Indianapolis, said she and her husband applied for their absentee ballots ahead of the deadline for requesting one and received confirmations they were on the way, but never received them. "We had to go vote in person. We were a little nervous about it given COVID," Hodson said.

The Indiana Secretary of State's office did not respond to a request for comment. Most in-person voting locations across the country featured extensive safety protocols - including masks, sanitizer and social distancing for lines.

The voting in some areas also was complicated by massive protests after an African-American man died in police custody in Minnesota last week. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said a city curfew would not be enforced until 30 minutes after polls close. In Washington, voters and poll workers were to be exempt from that city's curfew, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. Robert Wood, 54, said he considered not going to the polls given the dual threat of the coronavirus and riots. But the South Philadelphia resident said he thought last week's events made it even more important.

"As a black man, I know a lot of people lost their lives so that I can vote. I take that seriously," Wood said. Counting the flood of mail-in ballots could delay the results, officials said. In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf extended the deadline for receiving mailed ballots postmarked by June 2 to June 9 in six counties, including Philadelphia.

The primaries came amid a partisan brawl over voting by mail, which Democrats support as a safe way to cast a ballot and Republican President Donald Trump condemns as ripe for fraud. Numerous studies have found little evidence of voting fraud tied to mail-in ballots. Former Vice President Joe Biden has essentially wrapped up the Democratic presidential nomination to face Trump in November, but seven of the states also had primaries for state and congressional offices.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians snub tax handover by Israel over annexation plan

The Palestinians said on Wednesday they were rejecting taxes collected on their behalf by Israel, an escalation of measures in protest of Israels plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. The taxes, managed by Israel under 1990s accord...

Uber signals recovery in rides as lockdown restrictions ease

Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday trip requests were gradually picking up, but still remained significantly below prior-year levels, as several countries start to lift coronavirus-led restrictions. Trip requests are now down about 70 ...

FIA summons Shoaib Akhtar over PCB advisor's complaint

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who was accused of cyberstalking by the Pakistan Cricket Boards legal advisor, has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agencys cybercrime wing on Friday to record his statement. The accusation wa...

China-EU summit in Germany postponed due to coronavirus

A summit planned for September in Leipzig, Germany, between China and the European Union has been postponed because of the coronavirus, the German government said on Wednesday. The decision was made after Chancellor Angela Merkel held separ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020