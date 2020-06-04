BJYM to distribute over 5 crore sanitisers, masks across country

The decision to distribute over five crore sanitisers and masks was taken at the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) first-ever virtual national executive meeting. The meeting, in which over 250 BYJM members from across the country took part, was held under the leadership of president and BJP MP Poonam Mahajan.

BJP national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and general secretary, in-charge of BJYM P Murlidhar Rao also addressed the Yuva Morcha national office bearers, national executive committee members, state presidents and general secretaries digitally. This is the first of its kind digital national executive meet being organised by the BJP or any other political party since the country went into lockdown in the final week of March due to COVID-19.

"The youth wing will distribute over 5 lakh sanitizers and masks across India. BJYM will also organise virtual rallies across 739 districts to discuss and publicise the 6 years of good governance of Modi Government. BJYM will also take the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' to the last person of the society. The organisation has been active in distribution of food, dry ration, medicines etc since day one of lockdown. It will also give push to 'vocal for local'," Mahajan said in her address. (ANI)