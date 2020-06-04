YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu slams Naidu, blames him for Andhra's financial troubles

Senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday hit out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and said the state is in financial doldrums due to the previous government's misrule, financial indiscipline and lavish expenditure. Addressing a press conference, he said that the state's financial condition was bad due to the TDP government's misrule while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been running the state carefully during the last one year.

"TDP is in a crippled condition. Party senior leader is aged and becoming outdated. His successor is unable to catch up to the position. The party leaders are in a frustrated condition. This can be visible from NCBN's recent social media statements and speeches," Rambabu said. "YS Jagan ruled the state in this one year in a careful manner. The state is in financial doldrums. It is not only due to the bifurcation of the state but due to previous TDP government's misrule also. That is due to the financial indiscipline and lavish expenditure," he said.

The ruling party leader alleged that TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had spent crores of rupees on his foreign tour which increased the burden on the public exchequer. "We are answerable to the people. We will go to them after four years and will accept their verdict. But NCBN, whom the public rejected outrightly, is denying to accept that fact he is still speaking that his rule was great. If it is true, why people rejected him?" Rambabu said.

"NCBN had spent hundreds of crores for his foreign tour. It is a burden on the public exchequer. Not only that, but he had also made huge debts and threw the state into financial troubles. YS Jagan government has cleared Rs 15,000 crores of debts created by NCBN during his rule. It is his misrule that put a great burden on the state exchequer," he said. The YSRCP leader said Naidu is speaking as if he is the "permanent ruler" of Andhra Pradesh and gave a chance to Jagan and will resume the chair again.

"But he must understand that it was people who gave rule to the YSRCP. After YSR's sudden demise, TDP and Congress joined hands to prevent Jagan, filed false cases against him. That was how NCBN came to power in the state. It was not NCBN's credit. Now people gave their support to the son of their beloved YSR," Rambabu said. "Recent C-VOTER survey says that Jagan is the fourth most popular Chief Minister. Chandrababu Naidu should understand that. People's mandate is with Jagan. Naidu is under severe frustration. So he is uttering nonsense," he said. (ANI)