Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong legislature starts voting on China national anthem bill

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-06-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 10:18 IST
Hong Kong legislature starts voting on China national anthem bill
Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's Legislative Council started voting on a controversial bill on Thursday that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offense, amid heightened fears over Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

The voting came just as people in Hong Kong were set to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square by lighting candles across the city later in the day. Police have banned the annual vigil in which the crackdown has been usually marked, citing the coronavirus outbreak. A final vote on the bill is expected later on Thursday.

The bill could punish those who insult the anthem with up to three years jail and/or fines of up to HK$50,000 ($6,450). It states that "all individuals and organizations" should respect and dignify the national anthem and play it and sing it on "appropriate occasions". Tensions in the Chinese-ruled city have ramped up after Beijing gave the green light last week to move ahead with national security laws to tackle secession, subversion, and foreign interference.

The move was quickly condemned by the United States, Britain, Australia, and Canada, as well as international human rights groups and some business groups. Breaking with their usual policy of political neutrality, HSBC and Standard Chartered banks gave their backing to the new law on Hong Kong on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi....

Coronavirus strands merchant ship crews at sea for months

For nearly four months, Capt. Andrei Kogankov and his oil tanker crew havent set foot on dry land. With global travel at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian captain was forced to extend his normal contract. He ...

Seoul vows to stop border protests after Pyongyang's threat

South Korea said Thursday it planned to push new laws to ban activists from flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border after North Korea threatened to end an inter-Korean military agreement reached in 2018 to reduce tensions if Seoul fa...

Glad to be joining the first India-Australia virtual summit: PM Modi

India-Australia ties have always been close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of his first-ever virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday. Glad to be joining the first India-Australia Virtual Summit wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020