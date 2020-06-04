Russia in constant contact with OPEC+ nations, gives no meeting time

Russia in constant contact with OPEC+ nations, gives no meeting timeReuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:56 IST
Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak is in constant contact with ministers of other OPEC+ nations, the Kremlin said on Thursday, but did not confirm the timing of an expected meeting to discuss oil output cuts.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had no plans to speak to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump or other heads of state on the issue, but noted the stabilisation on oil markets in recent weeks.
