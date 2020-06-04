AAP MLA Jarwal moves bail plea in Delhi court seeking permission to attend last rites of father-in-law

Left Menu
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Prakash Jarwal has moved an interim bail plea in Rouse Avenue court seeking permission to attend last rites of his father-in-law, who had died yesterday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:06 IST
AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. (File Picture). Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Prakash Jarwal has moved an interim bail plea in Rouse Avenue court seeking permission to attend last rites of his father-in-law, who had died yesterday. The interim bail plea of Jarwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with an alleged suicide case of a doctor, will be heard today afternoon by Additional Session Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal.

Jarwal told the court that his father-in-law was suspected with COVID-19 virus and his sample has been taken by LNJP hospital doctors. He informed that his father-in-law had breathing problems for the last two days, consequently, he was admitted to the hospital and he passed away at LNJP hospital on June 3 night.

Jarwal said that his wife, who was also residing with her father for the last many days now she has also quarantine herself. "That the son of the Applicant/Accused is only 11 months old and still fed by the wife of accused, there is apprehension that the wife and child of the Applicant/Accused is also suffering from COVID- 19," the bail plea said.

As per Hindu rites, the presence of applicant Jarwal is a must at times of cremation of his father-in-law, the plea said. Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail application of the AAP legislator saying that the probe was at a crucial stage and the accused being the MLA was "definitely an influential person" and can influence the witnesses who are yet to be examined on different aspects of the investigation.

Rajendra Singh, 52, allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held Jarwal responsible for his death. Like Jarwal, Singh was also involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, and police alleged that the MLA and his associates were extorting money from other water-tanker owners, including the doctor.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9, after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him and others based on a police complaint by the doctor's son -- Hemant. (ANI)

