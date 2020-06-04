Govt advertising employment generation while factories closing down: Priyanka

Govt advertising employment generation while factories closing down: PriyankaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:38 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the Centre over the reported closure of an Atlas cycles factory, saying while the government was advertising its economic package and employment generation, in reality factories were shutting down and jobs were being lost. "Yesterday on the World Bicycle Day, Atlas cycles' Ghaziabad factory closed down. More than 1,000 people were rendered unemployed," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.
"We heard in the government's publicity campaign that a package of this amount has been given, these many MoUs have been signed, so much of employment has been generated. But in reality, employment for people is ending, factories are closing," the Congress general secretary said. The government will have to specify its policies and plans to save people's jobs, she said.
