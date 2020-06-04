Left Menu
YSRCP 'luring and looting' poor people in name of free house sites distribution: Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed the ruling YSRCP leaders for allegedly "luring and looting" by collecting commissions from the poor families in the name of distribution of free house sites.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:53 IST
TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed the ruling YSRCP leaders for allegedly "luring and looting" by collecting commissions from the poor families in the name of distribution of free house sites. The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said different rates were being fixed at Rs 30,000, Rs 60,000 and up to Rs 1.5 lakh to sanction these house sites while lesser amounts would be collected only if the beneficiaries have the blessings of YSRCP local leaders.

Naidu, in a series of tweets, strongly objected to YSRCP leaders' "looting spree" by collecting different amounts of commissions in different villages and areas without concern for the people. "In every assembly segment, hundreds of crores worth scams were taking place in the name of house sites. A fact-finding committee has reported that Rs 400 crore fraud was committed in the 'aava' (low-lying) lands acquisition," Naidu said.

The TDP chief further alleged that lands not worth even Rs 7 lakh per acre were being bought by the government at Rs 45 lakh to Rs 70 lakh with the margin amounts going into the pockets of YSRCP leaders. "The total land acquisition for house sites was turned into a massive scam. On the other hand, the houses already completed during the TDP regime were not handed over to the beneficiaries but they were converted into COVID quarantine centres out of sheer political vengeance," Naidu added. (ANI)

