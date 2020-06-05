Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump strategizes with campaign advisers on re-election amid growing challenges

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 03:37 IST
Trump strategizes with campaign advisers on re-election amid growing challenges

U.S. President Donald Trump met with his top campaign advisers on Thursday, officials said, amid polls showing his tumbling prospects for re-election as the U.S. economy suffers from a global pandemic and protesters gather in cities across the country. Trump sat down at the White House with campaign chairman Brad Parscale, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser Jared Kushner, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien and pollster Tony Fabrizio, among others.

The president had a second, larger meeting with a broader group of campaign and RNC officials where he discussed attack lines for use on his opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Democrat Joe Biden, a campaign official said. "When Joe Biden is defined, the president runs very strong against him, especially in our target states. That's something we're going to work toward," the official said.

Trump was described as upbeat and engaged at the meeting, but one source familiar with his thinking said he has been frustrated as he struggles to respond to a crushing set of problems, most recently mass protests resulting from the death last week in police custody of African American man George Floyd in Minneapolis. Trump on Friday canceled a planned weekend visit to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, an FAA advisory said, thus sparing him criticism about the optics of such a trip.

Trump has pushed a law-and-order theme in the wake of protests that grew violent last weekend. He has called Floyd's death a "grave tragedy" and said he respected the rights of peaceful protesters. But he has faced criticism for not showing more empathy and a way forward for improving race relations. In the meeting, Trump expressed a desire to engage more with the African American community, the campaign official said.

"The president was really engaged on that topic and wants to move the needle and talk to voters," the official said. The president has touted prison reform and funding for historically black colleges and universities as helpful for the community. The strong economy was a selling point as well until the coronavirus lockdown forced more than 40 million people from their jobs.

A raft of public polls showed Biden with a lead nationally and more importantly, ahead of Trump in some of the battleground states where the election will be decided. Trump's political advisers, however, see active Republican enthusiasm for his candidacy based on a spotless record of victories by the 64 party candidates he has endorsed in special elections since the 2018 midterms.

This 64-0 record, a White House official said, "shows just how united his base is and how strong it is." In an interview on Wednesday with Fox News Radio's The Brian Kilmeade Show, Trump brushed aside the polls.

"I have other polls where I'm winning, and you've seen them too, I guess," he said. (Reporting By Steve Holland; additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet

Telsa Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday called for Amazon.com Inc to be broken up, after an author complained on social media about being unable to self-publish a book via the worlds largest online retailer.This is insane JeffBezos,...

Authors retract influential Lancet article that found hydroxychloroquine risks

An influential medical journal article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients was retracted on Thursday, adding to the controversy around a drug championed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Three of the...

Iran frees American, U.S. lets dual citizen visit Iran in deal

A U.S. Navy veteran who said he contracted the coronavirus while detained in Iran since 2018 was freed on Thursday as part of a deal in which the United States allowed an Iranian-American physician to visit Iran, his lawyer and a U.S. offic...

NHL-Penguins say player has recovered from COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who would be part of the approved NHL playoff format should the season resume, said on Thursday one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered. The Penguins did not identify the player but said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020