Centre has given Rs 28,000 cr to Maha for pandemic relief: BJP

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:26 IST
State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil claimed on Friday that the Union government has provided assistance of Rs 28,000 crore to Maharashtra for coronavirus relief measures. During a video conference with reporters on the Narendra Modi government's achievements after the last year's Lok Sabha polls, Patil said the Centre has given substantial help to Maharashtra, which is worst affected by the pandemic.

The Union government has given relief of Rs 28,104 crore to the Maharashtra government towards medical infrastructure and for helping migrant labourers, he said. The state also got benefits worth Rs 78,000 crore under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme, Patil added.

