BJP using money power to be 'self-reliant' by luring other parties' MLAs: Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:48 IST
Amid reports of its MLAs in Gujarat quitting ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress on Friday accused the BJP of spreading the "virus" of allurements in Indian politics with its huge monetary power. Congress leader Kapil Sibal alleged that the BJP's slogan of being self reliant was not meant for the country but for itself as it has become a rich party after demonetisation.

He said the BJP has been indulging in spreading the "virus of luring legislators" in various states across the country. "This is a virus which is there in BJP's DNA. It is spreading this virus everywhere by luring MLAs all over. But people are understanding this now," he told reporters when asked about its MLAs switching sides ahead of the Rajya Sabha election. "This is self-reliance of the BJP with the help of money power," Sibal said.

The former union minister said the BJP's talk of being self reliant is only meant for the party itself and it means that the one who has money can buy MLAs. "This has nothing to do with India's self reliance, they are only concerned about their own self reliance," the Congress leader said. In a fresh jolt to the Congress ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat, its MLA Brijesh Merja on Friday resigned from the Assembly membership, becoming the third legislator of the opposition party to quit this week.

Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has accepted the resignation of Merja, who was elected from the Morbi seat. Asked why its legislators were lured over by the BJP, Sibal said such things happen in politics. "This is a weakness in politics, as some people come into politics with their personal benefits in mind. These people get attracted to such allurements," he noted.

