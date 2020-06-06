Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Chief Whip Srikanth challenges TDP chief for open debate

Andhra Pradesh Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy challenged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for open debate at Kuppam, the constituency of the opposition leader.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-06-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:49 IST
Andhra Chief Whip Srikanth challenges TDP chief for open debate
Andhra Pradesh Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy challenged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for open debate at Kuppam, the constituency of the opposition leader. Chandrababu and TDP leaders are calling one year rule of YS Jagan as the year of mass destruction and public are cheated and looted in this one year. Countering that, Srikanth reminded that Jagan government disbursed Rs 42,000 crore for welfare schemes in just one year, but TDP government had not even paid farmers the loan waiver amounts in full.

"I Challenge N Chandrababu Naidu. Let us go to Kuppam, your own constituency. If you think I am not match to you, send Lokesh. Let us openly discuss. Let us see how people are satisfied with our schemes. How they were ditched in TDP rule. People will decide who's is destructive government, and who's is public welfare government," Srikanth said. Jagan government is repaying the debts made by N Chandrababu Naidu rule, he pointed out.

He said, "N Chandrababu Naidu ruled for five years, and the public rejected him in 2019 elections. Yet, he is claiming he has given a good rule. We are astonished to see how he is outrightly praising himself and bashing our government's rule." "It seems he is afraid of thinking his future, and his son's future while sitting in his 300 crores worth palatial bungalow at Hyderabad. That's why he is accusing that our government did nothing for people," added Srikanth.

He said that N Chandrababu Naidu is alleging that ours is a mass destructive rule. In fact, the destruction means your five-year rule. The five year N Chandrababu Naidu rule was full of destruction in every walk of life. Law and order were fully out of order. Amaravati lands were looted, Visakhapatnam land scam is a clear example of destruction. The then TDP government had looted the public and exchequer. N Chandrababu Naidu has cheated women and farmers on the name of loan waivers, Srikanth said.

"Jagan's rule is in favour of the poor and the downtrodden. He has launched Amma Vodi scheme for students. He gave Rs 10,000 for drivers. BCs, SCs and STs are getting benefitted in Jagan rule. Farmers are being given Rs 13,500 per annum. Many welfare schemes are being implemented in the first year itself," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

'NO KNEELING': Trump renews criticism of protests during U.S. anthem

President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed barbs at protesters who kneel during the national anthem, after NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologized for remarks he made about the practice. Brees said this week he would never agree with anybody dis...

Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely is retiring after 31 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. Seely, 63, was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams -- all with the New England Patriots -- during his NFL tenure.Ive been incredi...

BRIEF-Nike Says Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Will Be Donating $100 Million To Organizations Dedicated To Ensuring Racial Equality

Nike Inc NIKE SAYS MICHAEL JORDAN, JORDAN BRAND WILL BE DONATING 100 MILLION TO ORGANIZATIONS DEDICATED TO ENSURING RACIAL EQUALITY NIKE SAYS THE 100 MILLION DONATION WILL BE OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS Source text httpsswoo.sh3eXlmZA Further co...

Fearing violence, France bans George Floyd protests at U.S. Embassy, Eiffel Tower

French police banned demonstrations planned outside the U.S. Embassy and on the lawns near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday as protests mount around the world over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.The Paris police department sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020