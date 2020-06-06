Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish Kumar the most popular leader in Bihar, there is no alternative leader: JDU MP Harivansh

JDU Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh on Saturday indirectly hit back at LJP president Chirag Paswan and said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the most popular leader in Bihar and added that there is no alternative to him in any political party in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:07 IST
Nitish Kumar the most popular leader in Bihar, there is no alternative leader: JDU MP Harivansh
JDU Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

JDU Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh on Saturday indirectly hit back at LJP president Chirag Paswan and said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the most popular leader in Bihar and added that there is no alternative to him in any political party in the state. Yesterday, Paswan had said that he would support the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming assembly elections due in November this year regardless of whether it goes with Nitish Kumar's leadership or changes its mind.

"Nitish Kumar is a visionary leader of the state and the most popular face of Bihar. There are no alternatives to Nitish Kumar in any political party in the state," Harivansh told ANI here. Harivansh, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, also said that Nitish Kumar has done excellent work in the state and also helped migrants from Bihar stranded in different parts of the country amid the ongoing lockdown.

"After taking charge as Chief Minister of Bihar in the year 2005, he has turned Bihar around and established the rule of law in the state. He put the state among the fast-growing states in the country," Harivansh said. "He has taken initiative and ensured the running of special trains to bring stranded migrant workers back to their home from different parts of the country. He does not believe in credit taking politics but some leader of the NDA can not understand it," he added.

Recently, LJP leader Chirag Paswan had expressed dissatisfaction with the way Nitish Kumar dealt with the migrant crisis and said that it could have been handled better. As Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally in Bihar on Sunday comes close, which is widely being seen as the launch of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s poll campaign, a comment like this from key ally may spoil the show of unity. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria ready to compensate for overproduction in May-June

Nigeria said on Saturday it was ready to make additional oil output cuts from July to September to compensate for producing more than its quota in May and June, when OPEC and its allies implemented a deal to curb supply by record amounts.Ni...

Centre sets up taskforce to examine age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR

The Central government has set up a task force to examine matters related to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering the maternal mortality rate MMR and improvement of nutritional levels and related issues. The Government of India in...

Waiter held in Pune for double murder in Mira Road restaurant

Police claimed to have cracked the case of double murder at Mira Road in Maharashtras Thane district with the arrest of a 35-year-old waiter from Pune. The accused, Kallu Yadav, was arrested on Friday for the crime he had allegedly committe...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. officials block police 'extreme tactics' as protests enter 12th day

Officials across the United States are moving to rein in police following accusations of excessive force being used against demonstrators, with protests over the killing of a black man in custody set to enter their 12th day on Saturday. Geo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020