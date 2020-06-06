Talks over between military commanders of India, China

The meeting between military commanders of India and China to discuss and resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh has concluded, sources said. They said Indian delegation is on its way back to Leh after holding talks in Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC.

"Talks between military commanders of India and China in Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control are over. The Indian delegation led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh is returning to Leh," a source said. The delegation will brief the top Army brass including Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi about the talks.

The Directorate General of Military Operations at Army Headquarters here will also brief the Ministry of External Affairs and other concerned government officials about the discussions. The talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders began today at around 11.30 am in Moldo, almost two hours behind the earlier schedule.

Lt Gen Harinder Singh met his Chinese equivalent Maj Gen Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People's Liberation Army, to address the ongoing tussle in Eastern Ladakh between the two countries over the heavy military build-up by the PLA along the LAC there. The two sides have held close to a dozen rounds of talks since the first week of May when the Chinese sent over 5,000 troops along the LAC.

On Friday, officials of India and China interacted through video-conferencing with the two sides agreeing that they should handle "their differences through peaceful discussion" while respecting each other's sensitivities and concerns and not allowing them to become disputes in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership. In the last few days, there has not been any major movement of the PLA troops at the multiple sites where it has stationed itself along the LAC opposite Indian forces.

India and China have been locked in a dispute over the heavy military build-up by PLA where they have brought in more than 5,000 troops along the Eastern Ladakh sector. The Chinese Army's intent to carry out deeper incursions was checked by the Indian security forces by quick deployment.

The Chinese have also brought in heavy vehicles with artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles in their rear positions close to the Indian territory.