Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leader appeals to officials not to allow opening of new liquor shops in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 18:54 IST
Cong leader appeals to officials not to allow opening of new liquor shops in J-K's Kishtwar

Senior Congress leader and former minister G M Saroori on Saturday warned of protests by people over the opening of any new liquor shop in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. He also appealed to Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara not to allow opening of new liquor shops in the district.

"People, irrespective of their religious identity, have resentment against the liquor sale in Kishtwar… If the liquor shop is allowed to open in Kishtwar, people will come on the roads in protest," Saroori, senior vice-president of Congress and former legislator, said in a statement here. The Congress leader said the Excise and Taxation Department has issued a notice seeking commercial place in Kishtwar for modular departmental liquor stores.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the notice, he said "People from all the faiths are against liquor sale in Kishtwar". "The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, appealed for personal intervention so that the no fresh liquor shop is opened,” Saroori said, adding "We must work for the welfare of the society. Opening another liquor shop will add to the worries of the people." The Congress leader recalled that during 2015-16, when he was a legislator in the last legislative assembly in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, he had moved a bill seeking complete ban on sale and purchase of liquor like it is in Bihar.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Op Blue Star anniv: Pro-Khalistan slogans at Golden Temple, Akal Takht says will accept separate state if govt offers

The influential Akal Takht on Saturday said that the Sikh community is not averse to the idea of a separate state if there is an offer from the government as some hardliners raised pro-Khalistan slogans in the Golden Temple complex here on ...

Hotels, restaurants, malls can open in Rajasthan from June 8, but with riders

The Rajasthan government has permitted hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to operate from Monday with certain conditions amid the ongoing lockdown. In continuation of the implementation of Lockdown 5.0, the activities listed abov...

Kerala reports 108 new cases of COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala, June 6 Hundred-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala, taking the number of active cases in the State to 1,029, said the Health Department on Saturday.According to the Health Department, 762 peop...

ICC should allow more substitutes to replace players that require hospital visits: Atherton

Former England skipper Michael Atherton believes the ICC should consider allowing more substitutions for injuries which require players to visit a hospital for treatment during a match amid the COVID-19 pandemic. International cricket is se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020