Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Social dis-dancing? Dutch club tries post-coronavirus layout

Dutch youth hit the club on Saturday, sort of, in one of the country's first attempts to resume night life after the coronavirus outbreak, with social distancing rules still in place. Clubbers at Doornroosje in the eastern city of Nijmegen booked ahead of time to enjoy short sets of electronic dance music in the afternoon, rather than around midnight, as they used to. During the show, they were restricted to chairs. Protests worldwide embrace Black Lives Matter movement

Thousands of people took to the streets in European and Asian cities on Saturday, demonstrating in support of U.S. protests against police brutality. The rolling, global protests reflect rising anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes with fellow officers beside him. 'It's complicated', German minister says of ties with U.S.

Germany's relationship with the United States is "complicated", Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview, regretting the planned withdrawal of U.S. soldiers from Germany. President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday. Mexico governor apologizes for police abuses, searches for missing people

The governor of a Mexican state roiled by clashes between security forces and demonstrators on Saturday apologized for police abuses and pledged to track down a number of people reported missing after the disturbances. Enrique Alfaro, governor of the western region of Jalisco, said he was appalled that police in the state capital Guadalajara had on Friday beaten people who were demonstrating over the death of man in police custody last month. 'Enough is Enough': Jamaicans protest in support of George Floyd

Wearing black and braving a blistering sun, Jamaicans gathered on Saturday to lend support to global protests against police abuses sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. Several hundred people stood outside the U.S. Embassy in Kingston with signs and t-shirts reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Enough is Enough," demanding justice for Floyd as well as Jamaicans who have died at the hands of security forces. Indigenous chief says Canadian police beat him over expired licence plate

An indigenous chief alleged on Saturday that Canadian police beat him in March after an incident involving an expired licence plate on his truck. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), however, say officers used reasonable force after Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation resisted arrest, and laid criminal charges against him. UK's Johnson eyes relaxation of COVID lockdown, extra spending

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to relax rules on outdoor dining and weddings, as well as speeding up government investment plans in a bid to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus, newspapers reported on Saturday. The Sunday Times said Johnson wanted to relax planning restrictions that stop many pubs, cafes and restaurants from using outside areas, and also to make it legal to hold weddings outside - something currently limited to Jews and Quakers. France tells China it still backs 'one country, two systems' for Hong Kong

French President Emmanuel Macron has told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping he is following events in Hong Kong closely and continues to back the "one country, two systems" principle for Beijing's rule over the city, an Elysee official said. "The President said he was monitoring the (Hong Kong) situation closely and reiterated France's support for the principle of 'one country, two systems'," the official told Reuters on Saturday. UK anti-racism protesters clash with mounted police

British anti-racism protesters briefly clashed with mounted police on Saturday after thousands gathered in central London to voice their anger at police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. After a largely peaceful day, small numbers of protesters near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence threw bottles at police, and mounted officers charged to push them back. Israelis protest Netanyahu's annexation plan

Several thousand Israelis demonstrated on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to extend sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank, de-facto annexation of land that the Palestinians seek for a state. Protesting in face masks and keeping their distance from each other under coronavirus restrictions, they gathered under the banner "No to annexation, no to occupation, yes to peace and democracy". Some waved Palestinian flags.