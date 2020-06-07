JDU members oppose RJD's protest against Amit Shah rally
Janata Dal-United (JDU) youth members on Sunday opposed Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) move to observe Garib Adhikaar Diwas by beating utensils in order to oppose Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally for Bihar.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-06-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:30 IST
Janata Dal-United (JDU) youth members on Sunday opposed Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) move to observe Garib Adhikaar Diwas by beating utensils in order to oppose Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally for Bihar. Youth JDU members clapped hands in order to oppose the RJD's move.
Speaking to ANI, Om Parkash Singh, Youth JDU spokesperson said, "People of Bihar have come to know about 15 years of misrule. Citizens here very well know about the RJD. Everyone is clapping their hands while they are beating the utensils. That's all they know, they haven't done anything to respect anyone till date." Meanwhile, RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday clanged utensils to protest against Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally to be held today and over the situation of migrant workers. (ANI)
