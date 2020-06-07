Nityanand Rai tears into RJD for observing 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', says party has done nothing for poor

By Amit Kumar Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday hit out at Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for observing 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' and said that the BJP virtual rally is not a "political rally" but a rally which has been organised to inform people about the work Central government has undertaken after the completion of one year of Modi 2.0 government.

"Does RJD have a right to observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', the party has sucked the blood of the poor! Persecuted the poor! Due to the misrule of RJD in Bihar, there has been a mass migration of the poor from state. Both RJD and Congress have not done a single work for the poor in the state," he said while speaking to ANI. "How can such people raise questions? Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the poor section of the country is ready to take the nation forward," he added.

"BJP's virtual rally today is not a political rally. The purpose of this rally is to inform the people of Bihar and country about the work done by the Modi 2.0 government, in one year. For instance, how government is handling the situation of pandemic. It is our sole duty to inform people about that," the Union Minister said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in the state virtually at 4 pm today. The party has chosen Bihar BJP's Facebook and YouTube pages for live streaming to reach out to the people residing in the 243 Assembly segments of the state. (ANI)