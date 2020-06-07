Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:44 IST
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyd's death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, two senior aides said.

Biden is expected to offer his sympathies to Floyd's relatives and record a video message for Floyd's funeral service, which is taking place later in the day in Houston, the aides said. He is not expected to attend the service to avoid any disruption to mourners that could be caused by his Secret Service protective detail. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for several minutes, even after he complained he could not breathe and appeared to lose consciousness. The incident was captured on video, setting off massive street demonstrations that have spread across the United States and around the world.

Biden has criticized President Donald Trump in recent days for his response to the protests, which have largely been peaceful but have occasionally led to violent clashes and property damage. Trump, a Republican, has called on authorities to crackdown on protesters. The trip to Texas comes as Biden's staff grapples with how to campaign safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since widespread shutdowns began this spring, Biden has only left his Delaware home a handful of times but has not traveled farther than Philadelphia.

Biden, the former vice president, is often praised by supporters for his ability to offer comfort to those in mourning; his first wife and infant daughter died in an automobile accident, and his son Beau died of brain cancer.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 3650

Telangana on Sunday reported 154 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3650, said health department. With 14 new deaths, the death toll in the state now stands at 137.154 more COVID-19 cases and 14 de...

NDA will win with huge majority, welcome Shah's statement on Bihar polls: KC Tyagi

Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal United leader KC Tyagi on Sunday welcomed Home Minister Amit Shahs claim of the NDA retaining power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Earlier today, addressing the Bihar Jansamvaad rally Shah had sai...

Malls, restaurants, hotels in Bhopal to reopen from Monday

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants located outside the COVID-19 containment zones in Bhopal have been allowed to reopen from Monday, a senior official said. Bhopal district administration on Sunday issued revised orders under the CrPC 1...

Nearly 40 lakh people in Bihar watched Shah s virtual rally: state BJP chief

Close to 40 lakh people across Bihar watched Union Home Minister Amit Shahs first of its kind virtual rally on Sunday, which exceeded all expectations, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal claimed. Party sources said at least 10,000 big LED s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020